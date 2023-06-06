The head of the EC von der Leyen refused to offer his candidacy for posts in NATO

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, refused to offer her candidacy for posts in NATO, reports TASS.

“I absolutely do not put forward my candidacy,” the politician assured.

She also added that she is not yet ready to say whether she will go for a new term as head of the EC. According to her, this decision will be made in the second half of the year.