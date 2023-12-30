Riyadh (AFP)

Al Hilal snatched three valuable points, through which it continued its successive victories, following its victory over Al Fayhaa 2-0, in the nineteenth stage of the Saudi Football League.

Al-Hilal raised its score to 53 points in the lead, ten points behind its rivals Al-Nasr, which plays with Al-Taawoun Al-Sabt, while Al-Fayhaa fell to twelfth place with 19 points, after suffering its eighth loss.

Al Hilal reached its twentieth victory in various competitions, “tying negatively with Damak in the league championship last September 21.”

Despite imposing its control, Al Hilal waited until the second half, to score two goals by Ali Al Bulayhi (86) and Serbian Alexander Mitrovic (90 + 11), who continued to chase Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nassr striker, at the top of the scorers, after raising his score to 17 goals, two goals away from him. .

Al Hilal controlled the proceedings of the first half, and was close to scoring, as its most prominent opportunity was Mitrovic's shot against the post (32).

Due to a defensive “lapse”, Al-Fayhaa almost snatched a goal, when Sultan Mandash was alone in the goal, but he was unable to pass the ball correctly to his Zambian teammate Fashion Sakala (40), and Al-Fayhaa’s Serbian goalkeeper, Vladimir Stojkovic, saved his own goal from a certain goal, when he blocked Salem Al-Dosari’s ball.” 43».

At the beginning of the second half, Al-Fayhaa made an emergency substitution with its goalkeeper, Vladimir Stojkovic, leaving due to injury, with Ahmed Al-Kassar participating in his place.

An opportunity was created for Al-Hilal when Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic shot a strong ball that was blocked by Al-Kassar and returned to being dispersed by the defense (59). On the other hand, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou brilliantly blocked Sultan Mendesh’s ball (80).

Four minutes before the end of the match, Al Hilal was able to score, when defender Ali Al Bulayhi rose to cross the ball and hit the defender’s head, before returning to him and putting it into the goal (86), and Mitrovic added a second goal from a penalty kick (90 + 11).

Al-Raed snatched a valuable victory, after defeating its guest, Abha, 4-3, in a dramatic match at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Major Khaled Al-Subaie scored “21”, Moroccan Muhammad Fawzir “46”, his compatriot Karim Al-Barkawi “50”, and Cameroonian Omar Gonzalez “90 + 7”, while Abha Hassan Al-Ali scored “17 and 45 + 3”, and Argentine Fabian Nogueira “67”.

Al-Raed raised its score to 19 points, advancing to eleventh place, while Abha remained in penultimate place with 14 points.