On New Year's Eve, Dutch citizens are divided into three camps: those who celebrate the beginning of the new year with fireworks, those who enjoy the spectacle from a distance, and those who endure the noise they produce. Its use makes up one of the most rooted pastimes in the Netherlands at this time – in 2022 pyrotechnics were sold to individuals worth 110 million euros. In 2019, before the pandemic crisis, sales totaled 77 million euros. From a commercial point of view, the operation is a success for merchants and importers. The cross lies in the mass consumption and illegal sale of devices that exceed the gunpowder content stipulated for these activities, and whose handling can be very dangerous. Every year there are accidents between children and adults, sometimes with irreversible eye injuries and even mutilations, because they explode in the face and hands.

The debate is not limited to the holiday season, but the pollution, noise and material damage caused by fireworks – along with accidents – in turn occupy the Dutch Congress. The environmentalist party Green Left (GroenLinks) and the Party for the Animals have proposed banning them in general, but there is no majority for an agreement. In any case, more than 30 large and small municipalities are in favor of abolition: from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to Delft, Arnhem or Haarlem. The list of opponents appears in a survey carried out this December by the Dutch news agency (ANP), to which 150 of the 342 national municipalities responded. Police unions also prefer a national ban “because officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel face risky situations.” [les lanzan petardos que pueden causar quemaduras y problemas de oído] in the midst of a fragmented political situation like the current one,” according to a joint statement issued this month. In 2022 there were “14,806 incidents and 771 arrests, and the Government must ensure that police and emergency services work as safely as possible,” they write in the note.

A trail of fires

At the end of 2022, 12 town councils banned fireworks, and the Dutch Association of Insurers estimated the damage caused by their widespread use between St. Sylvester's night and January 1 at around €10 million. Although his estimate included private homes, burned cars and motorcycles, the extent of some fires recorded in a church, a poultry farm and several schools remained to be accounted for. Without forgetting the medical costs derived from caring for the injured: 400 in emergency services and more than 850 in GP consultations. The majority had burns and eye injuries, and Veiligheid NL (Netherlands Security) estimated the direct cost of the treatments and the work absenteeism they caused at 3.9 million euros. According to this center, in charge of collecting accident data for prevention, a fifth of the victims were under 12 years old. Of these, half had manipulated the devices on their own without their parents noticing.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate recently seized 18,000 kilos of illegal devices from a local importer. These were models of sparklers, Roman candles and firecrackers banned in the Netherlands since 2020. In North Brabant, in the south of the country, 1,700 kilos more were found. This year, fireworks can be used between six in the afternoon on December 31 and two in the morning on January 1, 2024. Hopefully we will have the party in peace.

