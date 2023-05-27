Dubai (Union)

Our national golf player, Rashid Mansour Al Emadi, is participating in the 30th Taiwan Open Championship for golf amateurs, which is organized by the Chinese Taipei Golf Association on the grounds of the “B to Ko Hua” course, in Taipei, from May 29 to June 2.

The tournament is witnessing the participation of 120 male and female players, equally between men and women, who compete for their individual titles, in which 60 male and female players compete for their individual title, and the teams, which consist of 30 men’s teams and the same number of women’s teams, on the 18-hole championship course.

The tournament activities will start tomorrow, “Sunday”, with the registration of players and their approval during the technical meeting of the tournament during the morning period, and in the evening the opening ceremony will be held, which will be attended by officials of the game in the Asian continent, the organizing committee and the participating delegations with its officials and players, and on the next day, the tournament competitions will start with its first round, which The fourth and final round of the tournament will continue until the second of June. In the evening, the closing ceremony will be held and the winners of boys and girls will be crowned at the individual and team levels.

Our player, Rashid Al-Emadi, thanked and appreciated the Board of Directors of the Golf Association led by His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, who is always keen to provide all opportunities for preparation and presence in all forums at various Gulf, Arab and continental levels, appreciating the great efforts with the diligent follow-up of Major General “M” Al-Tayyar Abdullah Al-Sayed Al-Hashemi, Vice President of the Federation.

He stressed the keenness to participate positively and provide the best and represent the desired aspirations, in addition to gaining experience during his presence with the stars of the game in the amateur category in the Asian continent, which will certainly represent the future goal of participating in the tournaments that await our national teams during the next season.