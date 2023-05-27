Square Enix has announced that a new game in the saga is currently in development Dragon Quest Monsters For Nintendo Switch. An official name for this project has not yet been confirmed. The announcement came via a trailer meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series. You can see it below.

“So get ready for a new adventure,” says the video. “In development for Nintendo Switch.” Unfortunately we do not know high officially about this new Dragon Quest Monsters.

Dragon Quest Monsters was published for the first time on Game Boy Color in September 1998 in Japan, this means that the official anniversary will take place in September 2023. It is a spin-off of Dragon Quest in which the focus is on catching monsters, growing them and crossing them between They.

We will probably be able to get more details in the coming months, or directly in September 2023. In the meantime, tell us, what do you think of a new Dragon Quest Monsters? Interested or just want to see more about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate?