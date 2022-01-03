Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, members of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Scientific Club, headed by Dr. Saif Al-Maaili. His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the new device invented by Dr. Saif Al-Maaili, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, which works as a watering can and a monitoring and control station for wild animals in their locations. The solar-powered device also provides a suitable environment in hot weather by pumping water for wild animals. It works with surveillance cameras throughout the day and night, and allows studies and research on the life and behavior of animals in their environments.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praised the efforts of the Fujairah Scientific Club in providing renewable technical innovations that contribute to the development of practical environmental applications and serving the environmental field in Fujairah. In turn, the members of the club’s board of directors extended to His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah thanks and appreciation for His Highness’ continuous support to the club and its affiliates, encouraging them to provide the best levels and upgrade the vital sectors in Fujairah. The meeting was attended by Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.