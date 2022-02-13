The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, presented, on Sunday, his government’s vision for resolving the current crisis in Sudan. This came during talks that Al-Burhan held with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, praising the role that the African Union has been playing in supporting peace and stability in the countries of the continent in general, and Sudan in particular.