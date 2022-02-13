Super Bowl: schedule yourself, you can follow it here

Super Bowl LVI promises one of the most dramatic season finale in NFL history for the parity in the numbers with which the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals arrive at this Sunday’s duel.

As if the road to the game towards the NFL championship was a mirrorboth teams qualified for the playoffs as the number four seed from their respective conferences.

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC final. the Bengals they won the American League title against the Chiefs 27-24, duels that were decided only by three points difference.

The key data

Throughout the season, the Los Angeles offense scored 460 points in 17 games, an average of 27.1 per game; numbers identical to those obtained by the Cincinnati attack.

In their defenses there were only four points difference; the Rams allowed 372 on the year, an average of 21.9 per game; the Bengals allowed 376, for an average of 22.1.



The game could be seen on Espn, this Sunday, at 6:30 in the afternoon.

