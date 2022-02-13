Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Super Bowl: schedule yourself, you can follow it here

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

superbowl

Super bowl.

Rams and Bengals go for the coveted trophy.

Super Bowl LVI promises one of the most dramatic season finale in NFL history for the parity in the numbers with which the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals arrive at this Sunday’s duel.

See also  What do the Tigers need to go to the final?

As if the road to the game towards the NFL championship was a mirrorboth teams qualified for the playoffs as the number four seed from their respective conferences.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana: stage and title in the Tour de la Provence)

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC final. the Bengals they won the American League title against the Chiefs 27-24, duels that were decided only by three points difference.

The key data

Throughout the season, the Los Angeles offense scored 460 points in 17 games, an average of 27.1 per game; numbers identical to those obtained by the Cincinnati attack.

In their defenses there were only four points difference; the Rams allowed 372 on the year, an average of 21.9 per game; the Bengals allowed 376, for an average of 22.1.

The game could be seen on Espn, this Sunday, at 6:30 in the afternoon.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this will be the psychological work, key to his recovery)

See also  Two police officers arrested for stealing and using a detainee's credit cards
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Super #Bowl #schedule #follow

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine crisis: Scholz starts his hardest journey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.