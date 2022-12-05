The singer gave some interviews in Italy where he categorically denied the clandestine relationship.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Al Bano Carrisi after the words of a Spanish lawyer who revealed an alleged secret relationship that lasted 3 years with the singer of Cellino San Marco.

Patricia Danosoa 40-year-old Spanish lawyer, confessed everything in a very popular program in Spain called “Salvame Deluxe” and which is broadcast on Telecinco. “Do you seriously think I’m afraid of you? All that I have said is the truth and will be proved little by little. For three years we have maintained a relationship and it is so, tell him what he says. I searched for his lawsuit, but he didn’t make it. I don’t understand why he didn’t file it” – his words in the face of Al Bano’s denials.

Patricia also revealed some intimate details of their relationship. “He was very fiery and before making love he would sing in my ear. Both with Loredana he has never had a linear relationship, yes, in short, there have always been ups and downs between the two of them “.

Al Bano had already categorically denied having a relationship with her during the broadcast, but on the contrary, he admitted that he did not even know her.

Once the news had wide prominence in Italy too, the singer was forced to have his say in a series of interviews. At the weekly More Tv he denied knowing Mrs. Patricia and also revealed the reaction of Loredana Lecciso to this news. “She is a very intelligent woman, she has never considered the fact” – he revealed.

Then joined by FanpagesAl Bano made matters worse by attacking the lady.

“As they say in Spain, the lady is a liar. As proof, she showed a photo with me at the airport, but if all the women who have a photo with me at the airport become my lovers, you know there’s a problem, don’t you? Lawyers are supposed to have ethics, right? Perhaps, the lady wants to try to work harder and ride the wave” – he said.