New York – The new flagship of MSC Cruises, MSc Seascapearrived in New York today in preparation for the christening ceremony on Wednesday, December 7 at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

MSC Seascape will be the company’s first ship to be christened in the “Big Apple”, thus paying homage to New York’s new role as MSC’s homeport in the United States, starting in April 2023.

MSC Seascape in New York for the christening ceremony

MSC is the third largest cruise brand in the world and the fastest growing cruise company globally. MSC has launched two ships in recent weeks – MSC World Europa and MSc Seascape – and a third unit, the MSC Euribia, will enter the fleet in the summer of 2023.