A few hours ago it was announced that the influential mangaka, Akira Toriyama, died at 68 years of age. The impact of the news spread not only among anime and manga fans, but among various personalities and media around the world. After all it is the creator of dragon ballone of the most iconic franchises of our times.

His departure leaves a big void in the world of entertainment, but his legacy will still continue. In fact, there are several projects on the way inspired by his creations. Here we share what they are so that you can be attentive to their arrivals.

Akira Toriyama's works that we can expect

In the world of anime there are still two projects on the way from Akira Toriyama

Of course, anime was a medium closely linked to Akira Toriyama's work and will continue to do so even after his departure. The adaptation of his work will premiere on March 20 Sand Land to animated format. This will feature scenes that were not seen in the 2023 film and will also have a new story written by the same author.

Although it does not have a release date, it was announced that the anime Dragon Ball Daima It will arrive this year to commemorate the 40 years of the franchise. This anime had a lot of participation from Toriyama, who worked on the story and character design.. He also promised a return to the early years of this series, when adventure was more important than battles.

Source: Toei Animation

Regarding this latest anime there are some doubts. After the death of Akira Toriyama, fans wonder if he managed to finish the project or leave a plan of what he wanted. The fact that we already have some fully animated trailers should be a sign that they probably won't cancel it.

Finally it could function as a tribute and farewell to this great artist. However, we must be attentive to any announcement from official sources. We cannot forget that Bird Studio, Toriyama's own production house, is in charge of this anime. So with the lack of their leader it is likely that there will be some changes, but we doubt they will cancel its launch.

The adaptation of the Granola and Moro arcs to anime format has also been rumored for some time. However, that is a decision that seems not to have been made yet and that will depend on the current owners of the story and characters of Dragon Ball: Capsule Corporation Tokyo.

His manga legacy continues with Dragon Ball Super

In the world of manga the publication of Dragon Ball Super. In fact, its next issue is expected to be published on March 21. So far Shueisha has not commented on any possible delay of this issue or a hiatus of the series as such.

Akira Toriyama participated in Dragon Ball Super with the story, in addition to making comments to Toyotaro, its current illustrator. Should the series continue, it is quite likely that it will be this artist who will continue the work and perhaps give it an ending. Something similar to what happened with Berserk after the death of Kentaro Miura.

Source: ©BIRD STUDIO, Toyotarou/SHUEISHA, Manga Plus

Dragon Ball Super He was just entering a new arc in his story so it is unlikely that they will stop him now. However, we don't know how much of this new arc was planned by Toriyama and Toyotaro. After all, the creator's death was very sudden and the reason seems to indicate that it was due to an accident.

The rights of Dragon Ball Super As for manga, they belong entirely to Shueisha. So the decision to continue it falls entirely on them. Of course, with the absence of Akira Toriyama it will probably be a mystery where he wanted to direct Goku and company.

There is also room in video games to continue remembering Akira Toriyama

The genius of Akira Toriyama also reached the world of video games, as shown by the hundreds of titles about Dragon Ball. This 2024 will mark the return of the Budokai Tenkaichi saga with the game Dragon Ball: Sparking Zerowhich will feature characters from Z until Super.

Source: Bandai Namoc

To show that not everything is dragonball, A video game inspired by his manga is released in April Sand Land. Bandai Namco is in charge of this new title that will adapt the work by putting us in a desert world full of vehicular combat and a lot of exploration. All with the character design of the beloved Toriyama.

Who has the rights to Toriyama's works?

Throughout his life Akira Toriyama did quite a few jobs beyond dragon ball. The rights to his smaller, or less well-known, creations will probably pass to his immediate family. However, the issue is a little more complicated when it comes to Goku and company.

Being such a huge franchise, its rights did not remain entirely with Toriyama, but were distributed. Currently the founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, Akio Iyoku, is the one who has the right to all the characters, history and designs of dragon ball. Except for the rights to the manga Dragon Ball Super which still belong to Shueisha.

Source: Toei Animation.

In fact, at the end of 2023, the separation of Akio Iyoku and Shueisha was very popular. He was the head of the Dragon Ball division within the publisher, but decided to take the rights to the characters and create his own company. All in order to get the most out of it in terms of anime, movies, video games and marketing.

With this in mind, Shueisha would be the one to decide whether to continue with the story of Super without Akira Toriyama. While Capsule Corporation Tokyo will decide whether to make more games, anime, toys or movies of this work. Due to the enormous impact it has on a global level, we doubt that Goku and the Z Fighters will disappear, even with the absence of their creator.

