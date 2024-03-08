Gaza (Union)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned that any ground attack launched by Israel on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, would cause massive loss of life and increase the risk of more brutal crimes.

UNHCR spokesman Jeremy Lawrence indicated, in a speech he delivered yesterday, at a press conference at the United Nations office in Geneva, that the conflict in Gaza had entered its sixth month, and he expressed his concern that the catastrophic situation would worsen as a result of Israel launching an attack during the month of Ramadan on Rafah, where 1.5 lives. One million Palestinians are displaced in deplorable conditions. He added: “Any ground attack on Rafah would lead to huge human losses and increase the risk of more crimes,” stressing the need not to allow this to happen.

Lawrence also expressed concern that Israel will place further restrictions on Palestinian entry into East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

He stressed that “Israel, as the occupying power, must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law to provide food and necessary medical supplies to the civilian population in Gaza.”

Regional and international warnings have recently escalated regarding the Israeli bombing of Rafah, with preparations for a ground invasion, and the danger this poses to hundreds of thousands of displaced people who have taken refuge there as it is their last refuge in the far south of the Strip.

International estimates indicate that there are between 1.2 and 1.4 million Palestinians in Rafah after the Israeli army, since the beginning of its incursion into the sector on October 27, forced hundreds of thousands to flee from north to south, claiming that it is a “safe zone.” Recently, the Israeli war government discussed the plan to evacuate the Palestinians from Rafah in the context of preparations for its invasion, despite international warnings that such a step might lead to massacres against hundreds of thousands of displaced people who have no other place to go after they were forced to flee from all areas of the Gaza Strip, under the burden of war.

In another context, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, confirmed that the unprecedented destruction in the Gaza Strip affected 70 percent of homes. Rajagopal stressed, in press statements on the sidelines of his participation in the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, that the destruction in Gaza is unprecedented compared to other recent conflicts that include Aleppo in Syria, Mariupol in Ukraine, and other destroyed cities in history.

Rajagopal pointed out that 70 percent of homes throughout Gaza were destroyed, and 80 percent in northern Gaza, in addition to the destruction of the entire civilian infrastructure.

He described the inability to deliver necessary aid to Gaza as a “dangerous failure of humanity.”