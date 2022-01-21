Akase Akari She managed to make a name for herself on social networks, and not only because of her singing talent, but also because of her love of cosplay.

Thanks to these qualities, she was chosen to interpret the opening theme of Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru, also known as My Dress Up Darling, which premiered on television on January 8.

The song is named ‘Koi no Yukue’, and quickly caught the attention of fans for its music video, where Akase Akari appears with a cosplay of Marine that will steal your heart.

This video clip manages to perfectly portray the personality of Marin, who also assumes the roles of Shizuku Tan Y black lobelia.

The outfits are very well made, faithfully showing every detail, both in the dresses and in the accessories and, above all, in the makeup.

Akase Akari she does a great job in both the vocal performance and the portrayal of the characters, proving that she was the one for the role.

There is no doubt that the 20-year-old singer is on the right track and will continue to gain many followers.

What is My Dress Up Darling about?

This work, written by Shinichi Fukuda, began publication in January 2018 to tell us the story of Wakana Gojō, a high school freshman who grew up as a doll maker thanks to the influence of his grandfather.

In high school he meets Marin Kitagawa, who ends up taking him into the world of cosplay and some other fun adventure.

The anime adaptation premiered on January 8, generating a good reception from the community.

