By Leonardo Benassato

ELDORADO PAULISTA (Reuters) – On Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro attended the funeral of his mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, in the interior of São Paulo, after interrupting an official trip to Suriname and Guyana.

The president’s mother died at the age of 94. Bolsonaro arrived by helicopter in the early afternoon in the municipality of Eldorado Paulista, in the Vale do Ribeira region, where his mother lived. He spent his childhood in the same city until he joined the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in Resende (RJ).

The president attended the wake held in a parish and then accompanied the funeral procession on foot to the cemetery where the mother was buried. Bolsonaro greeted and talked to supporters, and left the place without granting an interview.

Bolsonaro earlier announced on social media the death of his mother, who was hospitalized in the city of Registro, in the same region.

“With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome you in his infinite goodness. At this moment I prepare to return to Brazil”, wrote the president on Twitter along with the publication of a video with several images of him next to his mother.

In August of last year, Bolsonaro visited his mother in Vale do Ribeira and, at the time, said that she no longer recognized him and that he had been experiencing health problems. The president also admitted that it might be the last time he saw her.

Bolsonaro was in Suriname on Thursday and this Friday he was supposed to go to Guyana, where he would have a meeting with the president of that country, Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simões, in São Paulo Edition by Pedro Fonseca and Maria Pia Palermo)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

