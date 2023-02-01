The Ajman Police General Command returned an amount of money to an Arab resident in Ajman, after he was subjected to an electronic fraud by a person, as part of the Ajman Police endeavor to fulfill its social responsibility and its keenness to restore the rights to their owners.

In detail, the head of Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, said that a report was received at the center stating that a person of Arab nationality had been defrauded by stealing an amount of money from his bank account, after a person called him on his mobile phone impersonating a policeman and asked him to update his data. As a result, the complainant provided him with his bank card number and secret code, and in the meantime the perpetrator used the data and withdrew the amount of 16 thousand dirhams.

Immediately, the center took the necessary legal measures and opened a report to the complainant immediately, and contacted the relevant bank and provided him with the details of the incident in which the money of others was seized, and after a week of coordination and cooperation, the stolen amount was fully returned to the victim’s account.





In a gesture of thanks and appreciation, the complainant came with his children to the city’s comprehensive police station and expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Ajman Police for the speedy handling of the communication and the distinguished efforts that resulted in returning the amount to his account, wishing the Ajman Police continued success and excellence.