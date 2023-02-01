The PP has challenged the magistrates of the Constitutional Court Juan Carlos Campo and Laura Díez, appointed by the PSOE, in seven cases in which the party now led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo has filed appeals for unconstitutionality. The Popular Parliamentary Group, author of the challenges, want neither of them to participate in the resolution of the PP’s appeals against the Euthanasia law, the Celáa law, the Judiciary law, the ryder and the one that regulates the use of the official languages ​​in Catalonia. Campo, in addition, is challenged in the appeal for amparo due to the amendments bus on embezzlement and sedition, which ended up including a change in the system for electing Constitutional magistrates. This court, in an unprecedented event in a democracy, paralyzed a vote in the Senate on this matter, at the request of the PP. The two magistrates have already had to abstain in six cases.

The recusal of the PP extends to the unconstitutionality appeals against the royal decree for the protection of consumers, in which the popular believe that “the Government does not respect private property and favors squatting”; against various provisions of the 2021 Budget Law, “which reestablished the Wealth Tax”; against the education law (Celaá law); and against the Law of the Judiciary of July 1, 2021, which limited the powers of the General Council of the Judiciary while it was in office. The two are challenged by the euthanasia law, the distribution on digital platforms, various points on the state of alarm (the decree of May 2021), as well as “against various articles of a decree law and a law of Catalonia of 2022 on linguistic projects and use of official languages ​​in non-university education”. Campo also adds a specific recusal in the case of an attempt to change the rules of election of the Constitutional Court.

The popular allege that, in each of these cases, the two magistrates appointed by the PSOE “incur in one of the causes of recusal provided for in the law.” In the case of Díez, the PP recalls in a note that “Laura Díez participated in the preparation of opinions on language teaching when she was part of the Council of Statutory Guarantees.” For Campo, it is specified that she is specifically challenged by the December agreements of the Congressional Justice Commission that gave free rein to the processing of the aforementioned reform of the Constitutional magistrate election system.

Both have already had to abstain in deliberations that affect causes in which they have had an interest, as in the case of the wrong vote of the PP deputy Alberto Casero, which allowed the labor reform to be approved by the minimum; in reference to the withdrawal of the seat to the deputy of Podemos Alberto Rodríguez; in the pardons of the leaders of the process; in reference to the formulas for compliance with the Constitution by parliamentarians and in the so-called law of only yes is yes. Díez, for his part, has done so in cases related to the use of languages ​​in Catalonia.