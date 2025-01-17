The singer Aitana raised her voice this Friday in the face of speculation about her supposed reconciliation with the actor Miguel Bernardeau and has asked for respect for her privacy. In a statement on social networks, the artist wanted clarify some statements that have circulated about her in recent days and, in addition, he has reported harassment situations that affect his private life.

Rumors had skyrocketed after the singer announced her next song, called Second attempt. A title that has fueled speculation about her reunion with the actor after separating two years ago. Nevertheless, both the singer and the actor have expressed their discontent due to the media climate generated.

“Hey, it’s okay, seriously. You’re getting really crazy,” Aitana had noted this Friday in her X profile. Hours later, in another message, she indicated that, although it is not common for her to go out to deny news , current circumstances have led her to speak out. In the text, the singer addresses three main points.

First of all, Aitana has denied the rumors surrounding the release of her latest song. “It has been planned since October 2024 and has nothing to do with what is being speculated“he warned.

Secondly, it has made an urgent call related to your security and privacy. “Please, and I have said it many times, do not record my house, it is scary and insecure that people can know where I live“, he expressed, a concern that he has already expressed on other occasions.

In the third point of her statement, Aitana has seemed perplexed by the constant rumors about her personal life. “How is it possible that in the 17 days of this year I have already had three boyfriends?“, he ironized.