Spain confirmed in Auckland waters that it will fight among the best in the fifth season of the Rolex SailGP Championship. After winning the previous season unexpectedly and finishing fourth in the first Grand Prix of this year, held in Dubai, The Roosters achieved a magnificent second place at the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix Auckland. Australia was crowned the winner and the Emirates GBR completed the podium of this second event on the SailGP calendar.

On Saturday the sensations were already very good. Diego Botín’s men scored a second, two fourths and an eighth that placed them in third place in the provisional general classification. On the day of the T-foils’ debut in competition, The F50 Victoria was quite average and managed to be in the fight in the four tests held. The start of the first race was notable, and demonstrated the work developed in the training sessions. Furthermore, his ability to come back when the starts were not perfect stood out, although in the last race of the day that improvement could not be achieved.

The Spanish team faced the second and final day of the Auckland Grand Prix with the high confidence regarding the new T-foilsin the words of Joan Cardona, strategist and grinder. In one very windy daynavigation of the F50s proved to be a challenge for all crews.

ricardo pinto





In the first race this Sunday, the Roosters achieved a solid fifth position after a race with many ups and downs. The Spain SailGP Team had a great start that they could not consolidate and fell to eighth position after losing speed. Despite this, Diego Botín and the entire team managed to come back to finish fifth in that first regatta on Sunday.









In the second race, the Spain SailGP Team scored a third. During the test he went from less to more and his final strategy was correct, avoiding the peloton to seek maximum speed.

In the last fleet race of the day, the Spain SailGP Team encountered a very complicated start, with a lot of traffic, and started at the back of the pack. At times during that seventh round of the Grand Prix Spain was out of the final, but again he managed to come back to cross the finish line in third position, which gave him a place in the final along with Australia and the Emirates GBR.

In the end, The Spain SailGP Team did not go well and was forced to wait for a failure from the rivals. The moment came when the Emirates GBR fell off the foils, and then in the fifth leg the Roosters managed to reduce the lead and get closer to the Australians. The Spanish team was aggressive, but Tom Slingsby’s team showed their experience and they achieved victory, after having comfortably dominated the Grand Prix fleet races. Spain finished in second position and Emirates GBR was third.

“We put pressure until the end”

Diego Botín, pilot of the Spain SailGP Team, said in the mixed zone: «We are happy with the result. We were able to put pressure on Australia until the end and that’s very good. Today has been a very complicated day with a very short course, a lot of wind and also a lot of boats. “It has been very difficult.”

Joel Rodríguez, flight controller of the F50 Victoria, commented that “it has been a very intense day, with quite a bit of wind, the upper wind range for this wing, and a lot of waves” at first, although it then went down. «We have sailed quite stable within what could be sailed today and we have made good comebacks in all the races -he added-, to manage to enter that much desired final. And in the final we gave everything, we came out behind the Australians and we pushed them, so we are happy to have been able to push them, which is not easy. “We always want more, but we are happy with second place.”

The Auckland Grand Prix was disappointing for the local team, which had to settle for fourth place, against a crowded stands of kiwi fans. Still, fans enjoyed closely contested regattas in strong winds, including chaotic incidents and lots of action. The debut of T-foils resulted in higher speeds for flying catamarans. In fact, The Spanish team achieved the highest speed of the entire fleet, with 96.03 km/h.

After this second Grand Prix of the season, Spain is fourth in the general classificationtied at 16 points with third place, which is Australia. Great Britain and New Zealand lead the table, also tied, and with only one point more than Diego Botín’s team.

The third Grand Prix of the Rolex SailGP Championship will be the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | sydneywhich will be played in the coming days February 8 and 9.