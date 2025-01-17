After the elimination in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Barcelona (5-1), the Real Betis resume LaLiga. On this 20th matchday, with which the Verdiblancos begin the second round of the domestic championship, it will be the Deportivo Alavés the rival that visits Benito Villamarín, this being also the first match that the Betic stadium hosts in this year 2025 (this Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m.).

Betis has not been defeated at home since matchday 6, against Mallorca (1-2), being their record since then of four wins and four draws counted all the competitions; The last duel in Heliopolis was against Rayo (1-1), on matchday 18. For its part, Alavés has only won twice at home this season: 1-2 against Real Sociedad, in the 3rd round of LaLiga, and 0-1 against Compostela, in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The possible alignment of Betis against Alavés

The only good news for Manuel Pellegrini ahead of this clash against Alavés is the recovery of Marc Rocawhich returns to a list of summoned. However, the losses that the Chilean coach must regret will continue to be large, such as those of the injured Bellerín, William Carvalho, Chimy Ávila and Lo Celsowhich was added on Wednesday Aitor Ruibalsubstituted against Barcelona. «Tomorrow we must try to get the public, whose support we have felt from the first minute, with intensity, aggressiveness, to try to start the second round with three points that would leave us close to Europe. We are not in a dramatic situation nor fighting for relegation.«, considered the Chilean coach in a press conference.

Real Betis

Fran Vieites; Sabaly, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud; Johnny Cardoso, Mateo Flores; Jesús Rodríguez, Isco, Abde; and Vitor Roque.

Pellegrini would return rotate in the eleven after Wednesday’s Cup match in Montjuic. Thus, instead of the injured Aitor Ruibal, he would enter Sabalywhile players like Diego Llorente, Mateo Flores and Abde.









The possible alignment of Alavés against Betis

As for Alavés, Eduardo Coudet has up to three absences due to injury, that of the goalkeeper Siveradue to a fracture at the base of the second metacarpal of his left hand, and those of Carlos Martín and Jordánfor inconvenience. “We have to trust that Playing this way we are going to get a lot of points«, indicated the babazorro coach in the preview of this match.

Deportivo Alavés

Owono; Tenaglia, Abqar, Mouriño, Diarra; White, Guevara; Carlos Vicente, Guridi, Conechny; and Kike García.

Since his arrival in Vitoria at the beginning of December, to the detriment of Luis García Plaza, Coudet manages a fairly defined eleven. Looking ahead to the babazorro team’s visit to Villamarín, the novelty would be Conechnywhose ownership would be caused by the casualties.