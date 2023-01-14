India Today: Man Reports Plane Bomb for Flirting Opportunities for Friends

Police in the Indian city of Delhi have arrested an airline trainee for making a false bomb report on board a flight so that his friends could hang out with the girls they liked longer and arrange a private life. About it informs India Today.

Friends of 24-year-old Abhinav Prakash, who worked as an intern at British Airways, Rakesh and Kunal Sehrawat recently traveled to the mountain resort of Manali, where they met two local women. The girls were supposed to fly from Delhi to Pune on a SpiceJet flight. Friends told the man that they would like to flirt with new acquaintances longer and asked him to find an opportunity to delay the flight.

The friends came up with a plan to report the bomb to the SpiceJet call center. They hoped the flight would be cancelled. Prakash called the airline from his mobile phone and said that the plane was booby-trapped. When SpiceJet tried to contact him again, he stopped answering their calls. After that, he called the women who were supposed to fly in on this flight.

Because of the man’s call, the flight had to be delayed. The aircraft was immediately taken to a remote site for inspection, and all 182 passengers and crew members and their luggage were searched. When security did not find any suspicious items, the airline’s security manager, Varun Kumar, filed a police report.

The police found out which number the intruder called from and arrested Abhinav Prakash. The detainee said that he went to the crime for the sake of the privacy of friends.

Upon learning that Prakash had been arrested, his friends fled. The police are still looking for them.

Earlier it was reported that an American woman with her family was late for a flight from Florida to Chicago and tried to delay the departure of her flight, saying that there was a bomb on board. The woman was immediately arrested, the plane’s departure was nevertheless postponed, and the passengers were urgently evacuated.