Manchester United came from behind with a goal to win (2-1) at home to Manchester City, United scored Bruno Fernandes in the 79th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 82nd minute, while Manchester City’s only goal was scored by Jack Grealish in the 60th minute.

With that result, United raised its score to 38 points in third place, while City’s balance froze at 39 points in second place.

United posed the first danger in the match in the 11th minute, when Fernandez received a through ball on the right side of the penalty area from Eriksen, hitting a ground ball that passed just past the post.

City appeared in the 24th minute, with a powerful shot from Haaland from inside the penalty area, which collided with United’s defense.