Airlines operating in Spain raised ticket prices by 9.1% in the month of November, compared to the previous year, after having lowered them by 3.9% in September and raised them by 1.7% in October.

This is revealed by the definitive data extracted by Servimedia from the CPI for November, which show that airfares to fly within Spain rose by 9.8%, compared to 1.2% in October, after they were frozen during the month of September after skyrocketing by 21.1% in August, when they registered their biggest increase since there are records, in 2018.

This way, National rates are skyrocketing again after rising sharply all summer. In addition to the 21.1% in August, they increased by 11.7% in July and 12.3% in June.

Previously, national banknotes rose 0.8% in May, breaking seven consecutive months of declines. ANDLast year they also fell in May, April and January.

For their part, flights abroad rose by 8.6%, after also increasing by 2.1% in October, when they broke the downward trend that began in November of last year, after trips abroad rose since June del2022. In fact, youBoth in July and August of that year they increased by more than 20%, their historical record.

Before, Airline tickets to fly abroad practically chained a 21-month streak of declines since the start of the pandemic, which only broke in December 2021 with a slight rebound of 0.2%.

The airports in the Aena network in Spain once again closed the month with a historical record, receiving 21,560,768 passengers, 9.2% more than in the same month of 2023.