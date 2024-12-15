The countdown to Extraordinary Christmas Draw of 2024 is underway and many are hopeful that this year, they will finally get something. With the rise in prices in recent months, for many it would be a relief to be able to pinch some money from the two million euros that are distributed during the draw, whether it was a great prize but also the stone or the simple coincidence of the termination with El Gordo, which would mean at least recovering the money invested in this game.

With this hope, many are encouraged to buy tenths or shares. Some recent studies estimate the average amount of euros that many spend for these Christmas raffles at 86 euros. And for many, the number being played is also important: in fact, the system allows you to choose random numbers, but the usual thing is to bet on symbolic, special or beautiful numbers.

In this sense, it is appreciated that the State Lottery and Betting portal allows you to have detailed information about the desired numbers, thanks to a search engine, as well as to purchase them. Thus, those who want to have a better chance of winning a prize on December 22 in the legendary draw at the Teatro Real in Madrid, can continue buying tickets. But, until when?

This is the deadline to buy Christmas Lottery

Whether due to an oversight or because you haven’t had time yet, the truth is that there is room to find a space and be able to buy a tenth, either in person at a physical position or electronicallythrough the Lottery website or those run by some of the lottery administrations, which can also sell online.









Tickets can be purchased up to on Saturday, December 21 at 10 p.m.although it is recommended to those interested that if they want to make the purchase in person it is worth checking the opening hours of the business in question beforehand because if not, at the last minute, you may arrive late.

If the purchase is made online, through a computer, tablet or mobile phone, it can be made available, in complete safety, until 10 p.m., although it is better do it with some margin to avoid problems or last minute failures. The tickets will have been on sale since the beginning of July.