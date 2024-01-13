This Saturday, Egan Bernal He celebrated his 27th birthday, and he did it the way he likes best: pedaling and alongside a good number of riders who accompanied him on a ride near Bogota.

The Cundinamarca cyclist continues to prepare his 'assault' for the 2024 season, in which he will continue looking for his best form to try to fight for some victories.

Happy 27th!

Bernal summoned people to accompany him to celebrate his 'birthday' and his followers came en masse. And at the end, the audience took the opportunity to sing happy birthday to him, greet him, take photos and wish him luck for the year.

At the same time, and after sharing a little, he spoke to several media outlets that attended the short training session and confirmed the first races in which he will take part.

Your calendar

Bernal warned that he will be in el Tour Colombia, will go to the Strade Bianche, Gran Camino, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour of Catalonia and Tour of Romandía.

“That's what I understand, but the truth is that it will depend on how the season progresses and how I feel,” he told www.revistamunociclístico.com

And he added: “I hope to feel better than last year, which was a tough time with many races.”

In the Tour Colombia, the champion of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d'Italia will be accompanied by Juan Diego Alba, Jhonatan Restrepo, Germán Gómez, Jesús David Peña and Brandon Riveraall under the technical direction of Carlos Mario Jaramillo.

