In 2021, it was announced that Dragon Quest XII It was already in development. Unfortunately, it's been three years since this announcement, and we haven't seen a single piece of new information about this highly anticipated title. Now, a new report has revealed that Yu Miyake, one of the most important producers for the franchise that created Yuji Horii, has left his position.

According to Bloomberg, Miyake will no longer have the producer position on Dragon Quest. Although the details are not clear, it has been mentioned that This decision was made after internal delays in the development of Dragon Quest XII. While the executive will still work at Square Enix, he has been moved to the Japanese company's mobile gaming division.

Miyake joined Enix in 1992, and began working directly with the Dragon Quest series. When the merger with Squaresoft went into effect, this producer retained his position, and took on a much larger role for the property. Although at the moment there is no official information, it is expected that Yosuke Saito, who worked on the NieR series, will take Miyake's place in the future.

Although the internal delays of Dragon Quest XII are an important part of this decision, the move is also part of the large-scale reorganization that took effect Monday at Square Enix. The Japanese company is revamping its game development pipeline under the new presidentTakashi Kiryu, who has promised to reverse declining sales of both big-budget console games and smaller mobile titles.

The new structure will help the company depend less on external resources and focus more on internal AAA games. This is what Hideki Yasuda, analyst, commented on the matter:

“There were doubts that this management reorganization was actually happening. The news shows that structural reforms are progressing as planned and gives confidence to investors.”

Unfortunately, at the moment we have no more information about the next Dragon Quest. Let us remember that not only the twelfth installment is in development, but a remake with the 2D-HD style of Dragon Quest III is also at the door, and we also have no new information about this title. However, there is a possibility that with a new producer in charge of the series, the development of these two projects will progress better.

We just have to wait for Square Enix share more information about Dragon Quest XII and the remake of Dragon Quest III. On related topics, here you can check our review of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. Likewise, you can learn more about the development of Dragon Quest XII here.

Editor's Note:

Dragon Quest XII and the remake of Dragon Quest III They are two of the titles that I most look forward to in the future. I don't care that these installments are available on the PlayStation 6, I just want them to arrive in the best possible way, and be the best experiences the series has.

Via: Bloomberg