On Monday morning the international airport of Hamburg, in northern Germany, announced a temporary cessation of operationsinterfering with both the landing and takeoff of aircraft.

According to local media, this development occurs due to alleged threat of attack on a flight from Iran.

“Due to a measure by the federal police, takeoffs and landings are temporarily not possible. Flight delays may occur. Please be aware of the status of your flight,” the airport said in its communication channels.

Aufgrund einer bundespolizeilichen Maßnahme sind kurzzeitig keine Starts und Landungen möglich. Es kann zu Flugverzögerungen kommen. Bitte behalten Sie Ihren Flugstatus im Blick. pic.twitter.com/uSfAjq2esQ — Hamburg Airport 🕊 (@HamburgAirport) October 9, 2023

The threat is apparently related to a bomb on a flight from Tehran, the Iranian capital. This aircraft landed in Hamburg with 199 passengers and 16 crew memberswho have not been able to get off and will remain inside the plane until the inspection by the authorities is completed, according to the tabloid ‘Bild’.

For the moment, the German police have not confirmed the discovery of a bomb or the attack, and are at the airport investigating whether the information of an alleged threat is real.

No flights are currently landing and taking off at Hamburg Airport. According to media there is some kind of threat against a flight from Iran. Iran Air flight #IR723 landed at HAM airport at 12:38 local time. pic.twitter.com/V8dIu7SA8S — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 9, 2023

