War does not understand names or status. On Saturday, a surprise Hamas attack on Israel opened a new war in the Middle East. So far, 1,100 deaths have been recorded. And one of them is the former footballer Lior Assulin, 43 years old. This has been confirmed by one of his teams, Hapoel Tel Aviv.

According to the club’s statement, Assulin had been reported missing and after several hours, his death was confirmed. “He was murdered by terrorists at a party in Re’im,” reads the letter, in which condolences were also sent to his family at this “difficult time.”

The event the athlete was at was a rave and was part of his plans to celebrate his birthday. He had met with friends and family at a hotel in the city of Re’im, in the south of the country and near Gaza. In the middle of the event, 50 Hamas members entered the premises where they were and destroyed everything. There were no survivors.

The case of Benayoun



Assulin was a well-known figure in the world of football. Although almost his entire sporting career took place in Israel, he scored 88 goals in 284 games. He won the Israel Cup in 2004 and retired in 2017. «We were good friends. We always talked about family, he took care of my children when I asked him to. He was in the light of his life. He was a person with a big heart of gold. He helped everyone. I will always remember it. “I have an image in my head that he defended someone before they killed him,” lamented his teammate Aviram Brokhian.

Another professional colleague, Yossi Benayou, experienced a similar situation this weekend. His sister and his children live in the Be’eri kibbutz, a target of the Palestinians. During the first attacks, Benayou received messages from his nephews asking him for help: “Please save us.”