The company, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, said in a statement that the volume of its revenues for the year 2022 reached 5.2 billion dirhams, an increase of 65 percent compared to the revenues recorded in 2021, which amounted to 3.2 billion dirhams. And the operational achieved by the company for the year 2022.

The board of directors of “Air Arabia” recommended distributing 15 percent of the company’s capital as dividends to shareholders, ie 15 fils per share. .

Air Arabia provided services to more than 12.8 million passengers in 2022 from its seven operating centers in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia and Pakistan, recording an increase of 90 percent compared to the number of passengers in the previous year, which amounted to 6.8 million passengers. Available Seats – FY2022 at a solid 80 percent.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air Arabia, said: “The strong financial results achieved by the Air Arabia Group during 2022 represent the best in the company’s history, and despite the continued challenges in 2022, the aviation industry has begun to return.” Back to normal as airlines and airports around the world witnessed a rapid recovery after suffering from a drop in demand for air travel as a result of the repercussions of the pandemic.

He pointed out that during the last quarter of 2022, the company’s revenues amounted to about 1.4 billion dirhams, an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. percent, compared to the same period of the previous year, which amounted to 2.5 million passengers, and the seat factor reached 79 percent, which reflects the stable recovery in the demand for air travel.

Al-Thani stated that the strong results for the last quarter and the full year are due to the firm measures taken by the company to control costs, continue to increase the revenue margin, and increase the demand for the company’s value-added services. As always, we continue to provide our customers with the best air travel offers and provide innovative products.

He pointed out that during the past year, Air Arabia added 24 new destinations to its global network of destinations from its operations centers in the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Egypt, Armenia and Pakistan. Destination in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe .. The Air Arabia Group also launched operations for its latest joint ventures in Armenia and Pakistan in June. Flywing, Pakistan’s new low-cost airline, restarted operations in October and added 4 domestic destinations.

He said that the “Air Arabia” group signed an agreement with the “DAL” group to launch a new low-cost airline named “Al-Arabiya Sudan” to be based in Khartoum. The new airline will follow the same low-cost business model that provides its customer base with reliable operations and value-added services.

Al-Thani concluded: “Although airlines continue to face many challenges this year, we are confident in the fundamentals of the aviation sector and the continuity of demand for low-cost air travel. Air Arabia continues to enhance its business through a clear growth strategy supported by its continuous commitment to provide the best added value to its customers and shareholders.