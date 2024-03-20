Dozens of famous women are abused in AI-manipulated porn videos, which are in great demand among viewers. In the meantime, legislators have been watching these stories with many oohs and aahs for years, Debby Gerritsen sees, but the number of deepfakes is only increasing. AI and deepfake pornography is not science fiction set in the future. It's here and now.

#opened #gates #wide #sexually #abuse #women #online