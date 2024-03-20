Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The ninth round of the Strong Hand League witnessed great excitement, as Al-Jazira outperformed Al-Nasr 32-31, and the first half ended in a 16-16 draw, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” advanced to third place, after raising its score to “point 19”, while “Al-Ameed” remained in the third place. Last place, with 11 points.

Al Ain succeeded in defeating Dibba Al Hisn 38-34, in the Khorfakkan Club Hall, and the first half ended with “Violet” leading 19-14, and “Al Zaeem” raising its score to 19 points in fourth place, and Dibba Al Hisn seventh with 13 points.

The confrontation between Sharjah, the leader (22 points), with Shabab Al-Ahly, runner-up (20 points), was postponed until March 26 at the Al Nahda Hall, and a confrontation between Maliha and Al Wasl will be held today in the Maliha Hall.

The two postponed matches precede the tenth round, which will be held next Friday and Saturday, where Al Ain will meet Maliha in the Violet Hall, and Al Wasl will meet Al Jazira in the Emperor Hall, next Friday. The round will be completed with two matches, the first between Al Nassr and Shabab Al Ahly, in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club, and the second between Sharjah and Dibba. Al-Hosn in the King Al-Sharqawi Hall, which is a rehabilitative match, especially since Dibba Al-Hisn is the only one to beat Al-Sharjah in the league and all tournaments.