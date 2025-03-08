03/08/2025



Updated at 4:51 p.m.





After the stick, the carrot. Carlo Ancelotti was critical, unusually hard with his players after the defeat against Betis in the League match played last weekend. Tuesday’s triumph in the Champions League against Atlético seems to have calmed him. This Saturday, in the previous league clash against Rayo Vallecano, the Real Madrid coach showed his usual protective profile with his pupils.

Ancelotti believes that the team is not yet “in the ideal situation”, but that they are “very close” from it, only three points from Barcelona, ​​leader of the League, and with advantage to reach both the Copa del Rey final and the rooms of the Champions League, after two wins in the first leg.

«We are ready to fight all the games, in all competitions, taking into account the wear. I am much quieter for tomorrow’s game (Sunday), because we have had five days off. Before the match against Betis, we had played on Wednesday night, we returned to Madrid at three o’clock on Thursday and we played on Saturday in Seville ».

The Italian again recognized his discomfort for the defeat of Seville: «He disappointed me because he saw that the team was in a good time. I was not waiting for this downturn, but fortunately I think it has been an isolated downturn, because then we react very well in the game against Atlético. Sometimes, in such a demanding season and at such a demanding moment, it cannot be in all the matches at 100%. I have disappointed by this, because the dynamic was good. We react well and hopefully we can return to the good line we had before the match against Betis ».









Thus, he hopes that the white team react to Rayo Vallecano, which “is doing very well.” «It is a brave team, well worked, well organized, intense. The game will demand a lot of intensity, we have to be prepared and continue in the fight for the league. Adding points would be vital, very important. I think we are fine, we have had time to recover well Tuesday’s game. I hope a good game can come out, ”he said.

On Rodrygo’s prominence in recent meetings, he said that “he is doing very well. He is helping the team a lot, which is more solid because they are working not only Rodrygo, but also Bellingham, Brahim, Vini, Mbappé … They are better positioned and this helps the team behind ».

Ancelotti downplayed the discreet performance of Kylian Mbappé against Atlético: «What happened is that against the City marked three and against Atlético did not mark. I think, at general, he is doing very well, we are very happy with him. We have to take into account, and he also takes it into account, that he is not always at his best level. The match against Atlético has not been its best version, but in such a demanding season it is quite normal, especially in a quality player. Quality players have more high, it is something genetic. If we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League, it is, in large part, thanks to him because he scored four goals in the tie. We are all happy and will contribute even more in this end of the season.

Regarding Uruguayan Fede Valverde, he said: «He arrived just against Atlético. The game went well, has improved, is in a good condition and can play. I know perfectly where he likes to play, which is like a right end, he likes to play as a pivot, as a double pivot or as an interior, as a side. In the future he is going to be one of the best, it is already, because he is the best side in the world, it is the best medium in the world … I think his career is in the middle of the field, not as a lateral ».

He also explained that Croatian Luka Modric «can play perfectly tomorrow and also on Wednesday. It has no recovery problem. It surprises me, because I see what it does every day, how training is prepared, how training acts … It is an example that young people have to follow, ”he insisted.

Finally, Ancelotti congratulated journalists and women in general for International Women’s Day, which also coincides with the birthday of the Madrid president, Florentino Pérez. «I have spoken with him, I have congratulated him. It is an important day for him, I have told him ‘enjoy this day’. What he wants is the good of Real Madrid, that the team does well, he does not ask me for anything special. Since I got here what asks me to win the games, win titles. Winning is the little gift we can make tomorrow, hopefully we can give you something at the end of the season ».