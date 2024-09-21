Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the next big action role-playing game from BioWare. Like every exponent of the genre, it will allow you to create your own characters by defining gameplay elements (such as the class) as well as the appearance of the character. Speaking precisely of this last factor, the impression is that the character creation mode is very deep and interesting. Why not release it early like Capcom did with Dragon’s Dogma 2?

It would certainly be a way to advertise the game and simply give fans all the time they need to create their own characters, in anticipation of the October release. This is exactly what the game director in an interview with Wccftech.