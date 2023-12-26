After weeks of investigations, perhaps some fans have discovered who theactress who plays Luciaone of the two protagonists of GTA 6.

Since the publication of the first trailer, players have thoroughly analyzed every frame, discovering many curiosities, Easter eggs and potential details on the next Rockstar Games game.

After further analysis, in the last few hours the rumor has spread in a concrete way that Lucia is played by Manni L. Perez, an American actress who actually looks a lot like the character, both in terms of facial features and local tone, as you can see in the posts below. On X | Twitter, even LegacyKillaHD, a well-known content creator specializing in the Grand Theft Auto series, seems quite certain of the information.

Perez previously had minor roles in various television series, such as Law & Order, Chicago PD, The Blacklist and Jessica Jones. Not only that, you also dubbed some lines of dialogue in GTA 5.