The love story between Boca Juniors and Agustín Rossi is coming to an end. Despite having the support of the people, the goalkeeper did not reach an agreement with the leadership to renew his contract and his hours seem numbered.
The Xeneize closed the arrival of Sergio Romero at the last moment of the transfer market and Rossi was further relegated. Against Agropecuario Javi García will already tackle and Rumors began of a possible exit to Elche.
Rossi had been choosing silence and now spoke for the first time since the arrival of the former Manchester United goalkeeper was confirmed. “I live this calmly, with professionalism and respect for the institution that gives me the place to work. Very happy with it”declared in the preview of the Copa Argentina match.
The goalkeeper decided to greet the fans and was very gratefuleither. “The support of the people I think was always there. You have to be very grateful to the Boca fan, with the people of each province, including also the people of Buenos Aires, you have to be very happy with that”, he affirmed. A message with the smell of farewell? A story that seems to be in the final stretch.
