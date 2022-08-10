Real coach: “It was important to win even if we can’t be at our best yet. Karim is a true leader.”
Carlo Ancelotti raises another trophy with his Real. Compared to the spectacular comebacks that characterized the last Champions League, the victory with Eintracht was more linear. After being the first coach to win 4 European Cups or Champions in May, after being the first to win the “Scudetto” in the 5 main European championships, in Helsinki Ancelotti led Real to 5 successes in the trophy, such as “his ”Milan and Barça. “It wasn’t an easy game, we scored and we were good at controlling the match. At the beginning of the year you can’t expect to give it your all, but we won and started the season well.”
SUPER KARIM
–
Ancelotti also takes advantage of this to pull the sprint to Karim Benzema, more than ever launched towards the Golden Ball. “Benzema is a very important player, a real leader for us. He has scored many goals, he finished the season well. Now the Ballon d’Or. Are there any doubts? I don’t think anyone has any.”
