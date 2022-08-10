Carlo Ancelotti raises another trophy with his Real. Compared to the spectacular comebacks that characterized the last Champions League, the victory with Eintracht was more linear. After being the first coach to win 4 European Cups or Champions in May, after being the first to win the “Scudetto” in the 5 main European championships, in Helsinki Ancelotti led Real to 5 successes in the trophy, such as “his ”Milan and Barça. “It wasn’t an easy game, we scored and we were good at controlling the match. At the beginning of the year you can’t expect to give it your all, but we won and started the season well.”