The former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre has assured that “everyone supported” the idea of ​​​​building a Campus of Justice that would bring together all the Madrid judicial headquarters in the same space, as had been done in Barcelona or Valencia, she noted. .

“When I say everyone, it was the entire world of Justice, all the entities, from the attorney general then and current president of the Constitutional Court, to the president of the Supreme Court, everyone,” the former leader of the PP indicated this Tuesday when declaring as witness in the trial that is being followed in the National Court for alleged irregularities of the Campus of Justice when awarding contracts.

Furthermore, Aguirre has pointed out that the Minister of Justice of the then socialist Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero also said that it was something that had to be done.

«And also, when we laid the first stone, everyone from the Madrid and national Justice Department was in the photo. In other words, it was something that everyone agreed on, it was not an idea by Esperanza Aguirre, as I think they say out there,” she defended.

The former Madrid president pointed out that it was appropriate for all the judicial headquarters to be grouped together, before insisting again that “everyone, the parties and the number ones in the judiciaries, were in agreement.”

Prada's management was “very good”



He has said that he did not dismiss Alfredo Prada, the main defendant in this trial, as second vice president and advisor of Justice and Interior in 2008, because of his management, which “was very good,” but for political reasons, because he approached the then president of the PP, Mariano Rajoy, with whom Aguirre disagreed.

The Prosecutor's Office demands 8 years in prison for Alfredo Prada, then second vice president of Aguirre and counselor of Justice and Interior, for continued crimes of prevarication and embezzlement. In addition, it requests 6 years for the rest of the defendants, who were part of the management team of the public company that managed the project.

Campus de la Justicia was promoted by the regional government of Aguirre in its first term. In 2005, a public company was created to build a complex of 14 buildings interconnected with tunnels in which the Community's judicial headquarters would be concentrated. The works were not completed and it was abandoned four years later, having spent 355 million euros until then.

According to the first investigating judge, Prada and the other defendants agreed with different people and companies to irregularly award them different contracts: “They substantially corrupted the award procedure.”