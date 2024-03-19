The Hong Kong Legislative Council approved this Tuesday the controversial national security bill, which is causing concern in the West and which will come into force on March 23announced the city's Chief Executive, John Lee.

The legislative process concluded this Tuesday with a session of the city's parliament in which its 89 legislators approved the project, which seeks fill gaps in the National Security Law imposed by Beijing in June 2020 after the city saw massive anti-government protests in 2019.

The regulations, contained in the so-called article 23 of the Basic Law, have raised concern in the European Union and in countries such as the United States, Great Britain and Australia, which have expressed their fear that the new regulation, added to the security law national law enacted in Beijing, further curtails rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

(Developing).

EFE