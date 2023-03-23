Thursday, March 23, 2023, 3:32 p.m.



Updated 3:52 p.m.



The Águilas City Council will receive the Superior Sports Council Award from the King and Queen of Spain, for being the most outstanding local entity in the promotion of physical activity. The mayoress, Mari Carmen Moreno, and the mayor Cristóbal Casado were pleased to learn that the municipality will receive this distinction from the National Sports Awards.

«We believe that this is the result of many years of work, both by the staff of the Sports Board and by private entities, to attract world-class and European championships to our municipality. And not only for those championships, but also for the promotion of school sports and healthy habits, “said Casado. The councilor also referred to “the very high number of base category athletes that Águilas has” and that, “without a doubt, they have also contributed to the achievement of this important recognition.”

For her part, the mayor stressed that “this very important award fills us with enthusiasm, pride, emotion and, above all, thanks to all those who have made it possible.” She added that “we have worked hard to promote healthy activity, improving sports facilities and developing performances among the little ones, as well as promoting healthy habits.” From the Spanish Olympic Committee they highlighted that “special consideration has been given to the very important promotion of federated sport and having developed actions that have made Águilas the sports benchmark on the Mediterranean coast.” The prize will be delivered on April 18 at the Palacio del Pardo.