The Hollywood Reporter: eight American celebrities accused of crypto fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has indicted eight U.S. stars for participating in a cryptocurrency-related scam. Writes about it The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Commission, the defendants include actress Lindsay Lohan, vlogger Jake Paul, adult film star Kendra Last, as well as performers Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Lil Yachty, Akon and Austin Mahone.

Celebrities have been charged with promoting cryptocurrencies associated with crypto millionaire Justin Sun’s companies Tron Foundation Limited, BitTorrent Foundation Ltd. and Rainberry Inc. At the same time, the Commission notes that the stars did not disclose the fact that they were paid for it.

It is also reported that all of the defendants, except for Mahone and Soulja Boy, agreed to pay a $400,000 fine without admitting or denying the allegations.

