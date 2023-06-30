The renowned musical orchestra Agua Marina has announced a great concert for its 47th anniversary. Through their social networks, the Piurana band shared an emotional video of almost two minutes in which they made this news known to all their fans.

In this audiovisual material, the brothers José and Manuel Quiroga recalled the beginnings of the band born in Sechura. They also invited everyone to the San Marcos Stadium, where this spectacular event will take place.

“If each year were a page, there are 47 pages that keep many songs, travel and emotions You became and are the main protagonists of our history and we thank you for making us part of yours. It has not been easy, it cost a lot”, commented José Quiroga.

When will the concert take place?

As ‘Pepe’ indicated at the end of the video, this concert will take place on September 30, 2023 at the San Marcos Stadium. It should be noted that this stage has already witnessed the anniversary of other bands, such as Grupo 5, which performed on various dates to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

