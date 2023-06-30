Friday, June 30, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday June 30 in Colombia

June 30, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday June 30 in Colombia

Santa Fe vs. Latin female

Santa Fe vs. Latin feminine.

Photo:

JUAN PABLO RUEDA AND NÃ‰STOR GÃ“MEZ. TIME.

Santa Fe vs. female america.

The final of the Women’s League steals all eyes on this day.

STAR+
6:25 AM Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice.
8:20 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Brazil vs. Türkiye.
10 AM Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
11 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Germany vs. USA.
5:30 PM Soccer, Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Panama.
8 PM El Salvador vs. Costa Rica.
8:20 PM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Serbia vs. Dominican Republic.

ESPN3
8 AM Formula 3, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
9 AM Formula 2, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Final of the Women’s League, América de Cali vs. Santa Fe.

