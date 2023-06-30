Sports programming for this Friday June 30 in Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe vs. Latin feminine.
JUAN PABLO RUEDA AND NÉSTOR GÓMEZ. TIME.
Santa Fe vs. female america.
The final of the Women’s League steals all eyes on this day.
STAR+
6:25 AM Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice.
8:20 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Brazil vs. Türkiye.
10 AM Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
11 AM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Germany vs. USA.
5:30 PM Soccer, Gold Cup, Martinique vs. Panama.
8 PM El Salvador vs. Costa Rica.
8:20 PM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Serbia vs. Dominican Republic.
ESPN3
8 AM Formula 3, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
9 AM Formula 2, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Final of the Women’s League, América de Cali vs. Santa Fe.
SPORTS
