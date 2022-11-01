Border Patrol agents in El Paso (Texas, USA) shot this Monday rubber bullets against Venezuelan migrants to dissuade a protest in which foreigners peacefully demanded their entry into the American Union.

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, who are in campaign houses on the border between the two countries, demonstrated this day to show their disagreement with the immigration policies that emerged a few weeks ago and that do not allow them to reach the United States.

The protesters, who waved flags from Mexico, the United States and Venezuela, walked on the edge of the Rio Grande (Rio Grande in the US) a few meters from the border wall.

Precisely, this action provoked the annoyance of the Border Patrol agents who monitor that sectorafter which they fired rubber bullets to drive the migrants away.

One of the foreigners who participated in the demonstration, the Venezuelan Daniel Segura, told EFE that the objective was only to raise the flags.

“It was a peaceful message, for the United States government to listen to us and what happens is a human outrage, they respond with weapons, if someone had passed by and they hit him in the eye, they leave him blind,” he said.

He added that the protest was peaceful and pointed out that after the US government initially opened the doors of the country for them to cross, now he turns his back on them.

It was a peaceful message, so that the Government of the United States would listen to us and what is happening is a human outrage.

Ely, a woman also from Venezuela, said that this violent action “is a message” from the United States government.

“They attack us with weapons, we stand still, we don’t have weapons and they crush us, but here we are,” he said.

Another case is that of the Guatemalan Joel Fernando, who said that they were scared when they saw how an activist who only wanted to give information was severely arrested. “Hopefully they punish those who fired,” he said.

In recent days, Roberto Márquez, a 60-year-old Mexican artist with U.S. nationality, and returned Venezuelans camping under the Paso del Norte international bridge in front of the border wall, cut and sewed fabric to create the red and white striped flag and placed the protest message.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed its disagreement with the most recent measures approved by the United States Government, in which it announced the expulsion of those Venezuelan citizens who try to illegally cross its southern border.

This is the video of the attack.

Customs and Border Patrol agents fire rubber bullets on migrants as migrants retreat on the north bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. pic.twitter.com/3dvzFo458R — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) October 31, 2022

Although the United States is not a signatory to the UN Migration Pacthas the right to manage the operation of its borders, the entry of citizens of other nationalities and define the migratory status of those who enter its territory.

As of October 12, hundreds of Venezuelans are stranded on the southern and northern Mexican borders, because the United States closed its land border and only admits asylum processes to migrants from Venezuela who enter the country by air.

The Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrardsaid a few days ago that since the beginning of the measure, Mexico had received some 1,800 Venezuelans deported from the United States

According to Ebrard, so far this year there have been reports in Mexico, at least 77,000 Venezuelans who requested refuge when entering its southern border and pointed out that the famous Title 42 “is not an agreement with Mexico, but “a measure of the United States.”

EFE

