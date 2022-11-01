Mexico.- Recently, a well-known channel on YouTube made some speculations about an alleged infidelity from the actress Mexican soap operasYadhira Carrillo towards her husband Juan Colladowith whom he has already been married for several years.

Yolanda Carrillo gave an interview to the most famous entertainment program in Mexico, ‘window’where she explained that she will take legal action against the person who spread on the internet that she cheated on her husband, and who will handle the case is the lawyer William Pouswho was the notary of the deceased ‘Divo de Juarez’, Juan Gabriel.

“We decided that these types of issues are handled directly by the lawyer Pous, who is known to be top in these issues. Whatever they say, let them prove it, but in the authorities, in the corresponding instances. The person who, from now on, makes a comment, or makes a saying, to prove it, nothing more, as simple as that,” the actress declared for the media.

Likewise, it is important to note that the leading actress of ‘Barrier of love’, guaranteed that her husband has no doubts about his wife, so the rumors do not bother him, in addition to the fact that he is currently worried about his health, which has improved.

To end the interview, the artist assured that the love she has for her husband is still very intense.

“I’m more in love than the first day, I told Juan when all this started, I’m going to be with you until the day you die.”