Mexico City.- Mario Zamorasenator for the state of Sinaloa and member of the parliamentary group of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), used social networks to communicate to his voters and followers that, as he had announced since Wednesday morning, voted against the initiative to amend secondary electoral laws, proposals from the executive branch headed by AMLO.

Zamora addressed the camera for just 36 seconds and assured that his decision is supported by millions of citizens “who do not want there to be a biased arbitrator.”

After the president AMLO baptize this initiative in his morning conference as the “Plan B”, the Sinaloan legislator referred to her as the “Plan V for revenge”.

We recommend you read:

Finally, the initiative to modify the electoral law was approved in general by Morena and her stalwart allies: the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) and the Labor Party (PT).