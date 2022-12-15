We are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed the influencer Alexandra Dulin and two of her friends: she had taken the wrong road

The influencer Alexandra Dulin, known and followed on TikTok, died at the age of 21. The young woman was driving along State Road 44 in Florida when another driver, who was driving the wrong way, hit her in full.

Sadly, the influencer is died instantly and the man ran away, without even stopping to check or alert health workers.

Together with her, there were also two other friendsall died instantly. They were 22 and 25 years old.

The family found out what had happened to their daughter after a police officer rang the doorbell of their home. Today the father only asks for justice, the hit-and-run driver has not yet been traced.

Alexandra Dulin was well known on TikTok, where she called herself Wings Spice.

We still can’t believe it, it doesn’t feel real. It can’t really have happened to our little girl.

The hit-and-run driver had taken the State Road 44 against traffic, aboard a Toyota Tacoma. It was about 2 in the morning.

After the car accident, as reported by People, the driver is fled on foot, abandoning the Toyota with a 36-year-old woman on board. She the latter sustained only minor injuries, however she refused to reveal the identity of the driver. The car has now been impounded and investigators are trying to track down the man.

Thank you for the attention on my daughter, but I want to clarify that two other lives were extinguished with her. Like us, other families have been affected and are going through exactly what we are going through. I want justice, for Alexandra and for the other two boys.

Many posts have appeared on social networks in memory of the young influencer. Everyone remembers her as one beautiful, sunny, funny and always smiling girl.

She was always full of life and always inspired everyone to live every moment to the fullest.

The police continue to investigate ea look for the responsible.