Lawrence Knight was admitted to a nursing home in Manchester in 2019 after being diagnosed with dementia: doctors felt he had poor skills in understanding, using, weighing and retaining information. When the 73-year-old was admitted to the nursing home two years ago, he was extremely upset that he couldn’t take Millie, the Labrador dog with him. After the death of his wife, Lawrence did not have many family or friends to visit him and the four-legged had become of great importance to him. And so Millie ended up in a shelter.

However, the lawyers dealt with his case and, after several court hearings, they managed to make the couple meet and get him to move to a nursing home by a lake where the dog has become the mascot of all the elderly. residents.

