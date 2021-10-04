Every day Craig leaves the house, follows his little human friend and, as if he were an older brother, makes sure the child takes the school bus. A ritual that has occurred since Jessica Leatherman’s 7-year-old daughter entered first grade.

Craig is a black and white cat, adopted by Leatherman in 2019 after attending an adoption event at a shelter where the cat had spent eight and a half months of his life.

“He’s very, very relaxed. I don’t think there is a single thing that can shake him: there could be thunder and lightning and he doesn’t even wake up – Leatherman tells The Dodo -. When he’s awake, he’s like a clown. He loves to throw things off the shelves to make you pay attention to him. ‘

Craig started going to the door and meowing every time the woman’s daughter was going out to take the school bus, so one day she decided to open the door to allow the cat to accompany her daughter: “The bus stops right. in front of our house and thought about letting him out so he could follow me, But instead of me, he chose to go out with her, and he followed her down the sidewalk and down the driveway and sat there the whole time where he was waiting for the school bus. And as if that weren’t enough, he made sure my daughter got on board and stayed there to watch the vehicle go away. ‘

The woman thought it was a gesture that happened by chance, but from the day after that ritual was repeated. And not only that: when he returns from school, he is already waiting and when the child gets off the bus he accompanies her home, stroking happily.

Such behavior could not go unnoticed: word got out and Craig became a celebrity not only locally, but worldwide thanks to the TikTok profile where his exploits are shown.

“Many people write in the comments to the videos that it looks like a reincarnated grandfather who sees his little girl go to school – says the woman -. And that’s exactly how he is: he is the grandfather that everyone wants ».

