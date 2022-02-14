The world’s largest avocado producer is no longer allowed to export the fruit to the United States for the time being. Behind the lock is a threatening phone call directed against a US inspector.

DAccording to its own statements, the world’s largest avocado producer, Mexico, is not allowed to deliver avocados to the USA until further notice. Like from one Communication from the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture emerged, the northern neighboring state stopped imports of the green fruit after a US inspector for animal and plant health in the Mexican state of Michoacán received a threatening phone call. The import ban became known on the weekend of the Super Bowl football final, when a particularly large number of people in the USA traditionally prepare the avocado cream guacamole.

Michoacán, the only Mexican state fully authorized by the US authorities to export avocados, has suffered, like all of Mexico, from a lot of violence. Much of the violence is at the hands of cartels and gangs involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping and distribution wars. The government sent around 1,000 soldiers to Michoacán during the week.

In the past six weeks, producers from the western state had exported 135,000 tons of avocados to the United States, according to the Department of Agriculture. In Mexico, where avocados are of cultural and economic importance, around 1.5 million tons of avocados are harvested each year.