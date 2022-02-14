The excavation of the house of the cantonalist leader in Torreagüera brings to light an underground chamber hidden under a jar in the estate’s mill
The surprise awaited under a jar. The excavation undertaken in the house of the cantonalist leader Antonete Gálvez, in the orchard of San Blas de Torreagüera (Murcia), seems to have shed light on one of the mysteries that always accompanied the ‘huertano hero’: his legendary ability to sneak past his adversaries and also of the
Already a subscriber? Log in
Leave a Reply