Mahmoud Hussein declares himself a guide for the Brotherhood.. Will the “war of chairs” within the organization end?

In the midst of a fierce struggle between the three rival fronts in the Brotherhood, reinforced by the death of Acting General Guide Ibrahim Mounir on November 4, the Mahmoud Hussein front announced the acquisition of the position, which means that a fierce war will ignite within the organization and will ensure its end, especially since it has been suffering for years. As a result of a state of deep organizational collapse, as described by observers.

Hussein justified his position by relying on the organization’s regulations, which stipulate that the oldest member of the Guidance Bureau assume the position of acting guide, given that he is the only member of the Guidance Bureau of the Egyptian Brotherhood outside prison.

expected announcement

Ahmed Sultan, an Egyptian researcher specializing in political Islam and terrorism, believes that the announcement by Mahmoud Hussein was expected in light of the raging struggles between Brotherhood leaders to control executive positions within the organization, as each front tries to resolve the conflict in its favor and seize what is left of the fragmented organization.

Sultan says in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the London front will escalate its position during the next few hours to respond to Mahmoud Hussein’s step, and it will not recognize the decision to install him as acting guide, and a new round of conflicts and media and organizational squabbles will begin between the two fronts.

According to Sultan, the London Front will consider Mahmoud Hussein a dissident from the Brotherhood and may take new decisions to dismiss him from his post.

While Mahmoud Hussein’s decision is correct in terms of the group’s organizational charter, according to Sultan, it will spark a state of disagreement and new divisions, between the two fronts, and the London front will never recognize it, and it will push a new leadership to fill the position to be a rival to Mahmoud Hussein.

It is expected that the London front will announce, within hours, the appointment of the Brotherhood leader, Muhammad al-Buhairi, to the position of acting guide, and he is one of the leaders of the special organization and one of the most prominent suspects in the terrorist “65 Organization” case, accused of attempting to assassinate the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, along with Sayyid Qutb.

Al-Buhairi enjoys great support from the organization’s bases, in addition to his strong relationship with the leaders of the international organization affiliated with the London front, which enhances his chances of assuming the position.

towards further collapse

In general, the Brotherhood, which is classified as terrorist, is heading towards further organizational collapse and fragmentation, following the death of the organization’s acting general guide, Ibrahim Mounir, and the subsequent escalation of internal disputes and the escalation of defections at the level of members.

An informed source who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, and preferred not to be named, revealed that the state of the organizational conflict reached its climax between the rival leaders over the positions of guide and secretary of the international organization that Munir occupied, while a large sector within Munir’s front known as the “London Front” opposes. To nominate Muhyiddin Al-Zait as acting guide on a temporary basis.

According to the source, a group of Brotherhood leaders led by Helmy al-Jazzar held successive meetings during the past days to discuss the status of the organization after Mounir’s death, and expressed sharp objection to naming al-Zait as acting guide, and said that he does not have any organizational skills or external relations that would enable him to lead the group at the present time.